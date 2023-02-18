Avalanche Has No Plans for Hogwarts Legacy DLC

Developer Avalanche Software has no plans for DLC for Hogwarts Legacy, according to game director Alan Tew speaking to IGN. While the news might displease some who were looking forward to returning to the Wizarding World after they reached the game’s credits, Tew explains that the team has good reason for the lack of DLC plans. Quite simply, Avalanche was too focused on making sure Hogwarts Legacy was ready to launch as its own standalone experience first.

“We’ve been really heads down bringing [Hogwarts Legacy] to life, so at the moment there are no current plans for DLC,” Tew elaborated.

So, while Hogwarts Legacy DLC isn’t in the works yet, Avalanche and Warner Bros. haven’t completely written off the idea yet either. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see add-on content arrive in the far-off future, considering the success the Harry Potter spinoff has seen in the week since it launched. We don’t have specific numbers across all platforms yet, but its Steam activity has been impressive, to say the least. Just a few days after launch, Hogwarts Legacy boasted nearly 900,000 concurrent players on the PC platform. It’s the second highest player count peak for a single-player game in Steam history.

Hogwarts Legacy finishes Steam Peak at incredible 879,308 Concurrent Players Stats

• 8th Highest Peak Ever for Any Genre Game

• 5th Biggest Ever for a Paid / Non F2P Game

• 3rd Biggest Ever for a Primarily Single-Player Game

• 2nd Biggest Ever for a Single-Player Only Game pic.twitter.com/Gm7JCij4O0 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 12, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy players might miss out on DLC for the foreseeable future, but that doesn’t mean Avalanche is leaving them high and dry. A sizeable patch bringing numerous bug fixes was issued yesterday, and there’s always the possibility that we see smaller, free content drops added post-launch. So, while you shouldn’t expect Quidditch or new storylines in Hogwarts Legacy, hope isn’t completely gone.

Hogwarts Legacy launched for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on February 10. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will follow on April 4, with a Nintendo Switch version releasing on July 25. Stay tuned for more on Avalanche and how it plans to support players in the future.