Babylon 5: The Road Home Trailer Reveals Animated Movie Sequel for August

Straight from the mind of series creator J. Michael Straczynski, Babylon 5: The Road Home is a new animated movie sequel to the classic science fiction series, and it has received its official trailer today ahead of an August 15, 2023 release date on digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray. JMS had first announced this project last month, and while we received some teaser images afterward, today is the day that we’re getting all the real details. Even the full name of the movie seems to be new information.

Here is the premise of Babylon 5: The Road Home: “Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe.”

Alternate timelines is usually a recipe for weird storytelling that borders on fan fiction, as seen in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. However, J. Michael Straczynski is one of the strongest writers around, and this is entirely his vision. Based on that and the trailer itself, The Road Home is likely to be a fun and satisfying continuation for fans of the original Babylon 5 series.

It is worth clarifying firmly that this movie is set in the original continuity, because a separate reboot of the series is also in development at Warner Bros. and spearheaded by JMS. We don’t know resolutely if that show will actually happen yet though, following changes in market factors and big changes in direction at Warner Discovery. JMS has been optimistic about the show’s chances though.

To be honest, I haven’t ever actually watched Babylon 5. I’ve only read every issue of JMS’s Amazing Spider-Man run (and then his Thor run), which is what got me into reading comic books in the first place. It’s pretty fantastic that JMS will be returning to Marvel Comics to write Captain America this September.