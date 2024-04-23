Baki vs Kengan Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

It’s the much-anticipated crossover where two juggernauts go head to head. Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura is almost here, so make sure you don’t miss it. Here’s the release date, plot, cast, trailer, and more for Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura.

Where & When to Watch Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura

Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura will be available on Netflix and release on June 6, 2024. It is a Netflix exclusive, meaning it will not be available on other platforms and streaming services. The special is listed as a movie on the Netflix website, but no runtime has been revealed.

Baki vs Kengan Cast & Plot

Baki the Grappler and Kengan Ashura are both long-running Shonen manga that focus on martial arts fights within an arena. Due to their similarities, fans often compare the two series, wondering which of the main characters is stronger. Now, fans get to see the answer as Baki and Ohma Tokita fight it out in this upcoming crossover special.

Outside of that, not much has been released concerning the plot. So far, Netflix has only provided a 23-second teaser trailer announcing the movie’s release. However, the original voice actors for both Baki and Ohma Tokita are returning for Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura, with Nobunaga Shimazaki voicing Baki and Tatsuhisa Suzuki voicing Ohma Tokita. Toshiki Hirano, who has worked on Devilman Lady and Fist of the North Star, jumps on as director, and Atsuo Ishino, who has worked on Baki Hanma, wrote the script.

Each anime has its own ongoing series that will continue after the special. In fact, the second part of Kengan Ashura Season 2 is set to premiere in August 2024.

