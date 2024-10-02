Image Credit: Bethesda
Lookism Chapter 522 Release Date Confirmed

Jackson Hayes
Published: Oct 2, 2024 08:57 am

There’s never a dull moment in Lookism, and that’s doubly true when there’s a massive backstory arc going on. However, between all the twists and turns, it can be easy to lose sight of the here and now. So, here’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 522.

When Does Lookism Chapter 522 Come Out?

Death, taxes, and Taejun Pak’s popular webtoon’s set release schedule. For those who read several different titles, it can be hard to remember when things drop. Some authors like to have weeks or even a month to finish things, while others need less time. Well, Lookism isn’t going to change things up now, with Chapter 522 set to arrive one week after the last, on October 4, 2024, at 12 AM KST. Here’s when the next batch of pages will release in the United States:

  • 11 AM EST
  • 10 AM CST
  • 8 AM PST

The best place to go to catch up on the webtoon’s events is Webtoons.com, which houses nearly every chapter of the series. Of course, some people are caught up, and rather than going back to reread things, they might just need a quick recap of the last chapter of Lookism before 522 comes out.

What Happens in Lookism Chapter 521?

Chapter 521 picks up right where the last one left off, with Gun’s uncle instructing him to kill his cousin, Haruto. Gun hesitates, and Haruto walks in and quickly realizes what’s going on. An argument ensues, and Haurto ends up killing himself, but not before giving his father a piece of his mind. It’s a traumatic moment for Gun, but he doesn’t get a chance to wrap his head around it before something else major goes down.

The three families plan a coup to overthrow the president of the Yamazaki, Gun’s father, because they don’t think he’s fit to lead anymore. They go to reason with his brother and ask him to take over the gang, but he’s not up for it, informing them that they don’t stand a chance. Goons then arrive to take out Gun and his father, but they are quickly taken out, with the three families learning their true power. While the battle isn’t over yet, it feels as if it’s only a matter of time before Gun and his father prevail, whether it’s in Chapter 522 or beyond.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 522.

