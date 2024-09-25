Lookism Chapter 521 Release Date Confirmed

The story everyone has been waiting for is here. Lookism is jumping into a flashback arc that provides a backstory to one of its best characters, so there’s no time for confusion. If you can’t wait for the next chapter of Lookism, here’s the confirmed release date of Chapter 521.

When Does Lookism Chapter 521 Come Out?

The last few chapters of Taejun Pak’s webtoon have been a whirlwind, to say the least. There are still ripple effects from Charles Choi’s death, but all that has been put on hold as Lookism starts to explore Gun’s origin. Thankfully, there is no planned break, and the next chapter will arrive one week after the last, on September 27, 2024, at 12 AM KST. Here’s when it’s set to release in the United States:

11 AM EST

10 AM CST

8 AM PST

The best place to catch up on the series is Webtoons.com, which houses nearly all of the series’ chapters. However, if you’re already all caught up, a brief refresher of the events from the last chapter of Lookism before 521 drops may be just what the doctor ordered.

What Happens in Lookism Chapter 520?

Chapter 520 starts in the past, with the Yamazaki Syndicate looking to bounce back after losing to Gapryong Kim’s gang. They bring in four women to carry the children of the president, Yamazaki Shingen, who has lost his way. His brother is running things, and he oversees the training of the strongest child, Gun.

From a young age, Gun learns to be ruthless. By the time he’s in elementary school, he recruits plenty of people to his cause and starts taking out rival gangs. However, things aren’t going well at home, as Gun’s cousin tries to teach him about autonomy. The chapter ends with Gun’s uncle catching wind of this and instructing his nephew to take out his cousin.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 521.

