The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Season 1 Ending Explained

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer was one of the surprises of the season thanks to a mix of its incredibly likable cast, the fact that it featured an adult as its protagonist, and its general themes of kindness and effort. Here’s the ending of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Season 1 explained.

What Happened During the Ending of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Season 1?

The last half of the season focused on Orichalcum Fist’s efforts to get their hands on one of the Six Jewels they need to fight off the Big Bad they’re aiming for. While both Rick and Broughston made it through to the finals, meaning they’d secured the gem they were after, Broughston was keen to go ahead with the fight anyway because he loves a bit of a tussle.

Initially reluctant, Rick eventually agreed, mostly thanks to Reanette but also because he was told how much effort Broughston had put in to train him to be a worthy foe. We find out a lot more about the mighty Orc during the ending of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Season 1, with him meeting an intriguing and seemingly immortal adventurer who dubbed him the Lonely Orc and helped him find the Orichalcum Fist as a way to find friends strong enough to keep up with him.

Broughston tells Rick this, and Rick decides to up his game, initially trading blows strong enough to destroy the arena and then managing to activate his innate ability to essentially draw with his opponent. The crew is still aiming to find the rest of the Six Jewels but are going to return to their home to think about how to do that. Things end with Broughston running home to try and prove himself greater than Rick.

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

