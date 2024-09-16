Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 12 Release Date Confirmed

Grab your friends and summon the magic of your bonds because it’s time to talk about the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 12 release date. That’s right – we already know when it’s coming out, and all you need to do to find this out is keep reading this article.

Recommended Videos

The Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 12 release date is September 22nd. It seems as though we’re getting into the weeds of this big battle now after some seriously intense fights between members of the wonderful Fairy Tail guild. Will we see the White Mage overcome the whole gang, who this new Spirit Dragon is, and whether Natsu is even up to the task of fighting against a dragon who might well be invulnerable?

Related: Wistoria Wand and Sword Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

What Happened in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 11?

We still see a lot more fighting continuing on from the last couple of episodes in Episode 11, including new people getting involved to mess around with Lucy and Mira. Also, someone turns into a snake lady for a bit, but we’re sure that’s not just to keep the attention of a very specific type of fan on the internet. That’s only for part of the episode, though, as the big focus of this episode is on Natsu and Wraith and Natsu is getting wrecked.

In fact, Natsu gets very nearly killed and transformed into a soul, and while he spends a bit of time having a hallucination about his friends and dragons, he then ends up being able to actually fight Wraith thanks to the fact that he’s become something called a Thoughtform. We assume that’s just a thought that has taken form. Wraith gets annoyed and possesses the body of the head of the guild, and we’ll see what happens next when Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 12 arrives on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy