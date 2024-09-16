Wistoria Wand and Sword Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

If you want to magic up something really special, focus your mana on the Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 11 release date. We’ve got it here for you actually, so maybe don’t cast a ritual at all because you could always just keep reading this article instead.

Recommended Videos

The Wistoria Wand And Sword Episode 11 release date is September 22nd. The show’s really been ramping up in the last few episodes, with things hitting new heights in Episode 10. Seriously, we’re not only getting some touching moments between Will and the people who have been mocking him but also seeing Will be an absolute beast in combat, and we’ve even got some new villains as well.

Related: I Parry Everything Episode 12 Release Date Confirmed

What Happened in Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 10?

Episode 10 is mostly about Will and Wignall finally learning to see eye-to-eye. Wignall has felt underwhelming his entire life, and while he’s been rallying against himself and that feeling, he’s yet to overcome his own insecurities and, as such, his own weakness. While Will basically carries him through for a while, they eventually come across a monster made of fire that only Elven illusion magic is effective against, and because Will said he believes in Wignall, the Elven mage managed to pull himself together and obliterate their foes before becoming friends with Will.

The latter parts of the episode have the duo meeting up with Sion and Julius and then finding the remaining two members of the group. Unfortunately, they also find two villains, one of whom has no head and seems to have been murdering their professors. They decide to leave but not before summoning the monster that sent them to the eleventh floor. We’ll see what happens next when Wistoria: Wanda and Sword Episode 10 drops on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy