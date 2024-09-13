Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

If you want the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 11 release date, then you’re in the right place. That’s right; don’t divert your attention, and we’ll reveal the release date right before your very eyes. All you need to do is continue to read on.

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 11 release date is September 15th. The show’s been action-packed so far and a good return of classic characters for anyone who loved the original run. It’s odd to see characters in an anime of this scale returning, but it’s not a bad kind of odd. Also, things just keep on ramping up at an alarming rate, with friends turning against each other because of brainwashing along with new Dragon Eaters coming out of the woodwork.

What Happened in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 10?

The majority of Episode 10 is dedicated to the infighting between the members of the Fairy Tail guild. After all, the brainwashing from the White Mage has been incredibly thorough so far, and it means that nobody seems to know what’s going on, but they’re all craving violence. A lot like a toddler who’s consumed far too much chocolate and hasn’t had a nap yet.

The episode ends with Natsu meeting an interesting-looking and incredibly pale figure, one who claims to be a Spirit Dragon slayer. They mentioned the name Diabolos, which is a Monster Hunter creature, and then said that they were going to try and eat Natsu. It turns out not many people can see the Spirit Dragon slayer because he’s a ghost. We’ll find out more when Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 11 arrives on Crunchyroll, so don’t touch that dial.

