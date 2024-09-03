Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

If you’re a magic lover and a guild member, then you’ll probably want the Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest day the next episode releases. Well, we’ve got some great news for you. Here’s the release date for episode 10 of Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest.

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest episode 10 is set to release on September 8th. An awful lot is going on in the series at the moment, and if you’re someone who’s heavily invested in the world of Fairy Tail, which many upstanding people are, then you’re probably going through a lot right now. We’re assuming it’ll all be okay in the end, but at this very moment, things are looking rough for Natsu and company.

What Happened In Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 9?

Episode 9 is a PvP frenzy amongst the members of Fairy Tail because the powerful White Mage Touka has gone and done a whole brainwash on the entirety of the guild. Touka talks a bit about why she targeted the guild, stating that they’re a powerful bunch and the White Mage isn’t happy about it, and actually attempts to do the same to Ezra, Lucy, and Natsu. They’re saved by Wendy, and then the rest of the episode is a big old fight.

Things end with Touka revealing her true form, which has all of the realistic body proportions you’d expect from a One Piece character, and then Lucy’s zodiac lot and a magical girl transformation happen, and we’ll find out what happens next in the next episode. If you’re wondering where that episode will be, then you’ll want to head on over to Crunchyroll when it releases.

