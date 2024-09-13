Tower of God Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

If you’re looking for the Tower of God season 2 episode 11 release date and you’re sick of having to climb all of those stairs to find it, then simply have a seat. We’ve got everything you want to know just below, and we’re just giving it away for free.

The Tower of God season 2 episode 11 release date is September 15th. It’s been interesting to see the story shift between characters this season, and while we’re very keen to find out what’s going to happen when Bam catches up with his old friends, it is also interesting to find out more about Kang Horyang and his brother, along with all of the experiments they seem to have been subjected to. What can we say? The world of Tower of God is just interesting.

What Happened in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 10?

The vast majority of episode 10 is dedicated to Kang Horyang’s search for Cassano. He’s been searching for his brother for a while now, and it seems as though someone with bunny ears is trying to bring them together. Cassano has taken up refuge somewhere called the Hand of Arlen, which used to be a full statue but is now just an arm sticking out of the ground in some ruins. It’s full of traps, and there have even been some people hired to kill anyone who goes near it.

That’s not stopping Kang though, nor is it stopping Khun and a few members of his team. Everyone is heading there to find the Right Arm of the Devil. This does mean that Bam and Khun could meet in the next episode. Eventually Kang and Cassano meet up, and then they end up brawling with Khun’s team. We’ll see what happens next on Crunchyroll.

