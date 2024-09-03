What Chapters Tower of God Season 2 Covers

Tower of God has quickly become a popular anime, and that popularity has only increased with the release of Season 2. But if you’re craving more, here’s what chapters the Tower of God Season 2 covers in the webtoon.

What Chapter Does Season 2 of Tower of God Cover?

Tower of God is one of the most popular webtoons of the moment, competing with the likes of God of High School and Solo Leveling. While fans have enjoyed the last season of the Tower of God anime, it’s quite short, leaving fans longing for more. And the webtoon is a good place to start. If you only want to read Season 2 of Tower of God in the webtoon you’ll need to start at Episode 0 or Chapter 80 if you’re reading sequentially.

Much like the anime, the webtoon Tower of God is released in a seasonal order. Meaning the entire webtoon is divided into seasons. The anime Tower of God Season 1 covers the entire Season 1 of the webtoon. So, if you want to start reading TOW from Season 2 of the anime, you can begin from Season 2 of the webtoon.

Season 2 of the anime covers just before the characters enter the workshop. Each episode of the anime covers about four to five chapters of the webtoon.

Here’s Where You Can Read Tower of God

Tower of God is officially available on Webtoon. It has all the chapters and seasons of Tower of God, and you can read it for free. Most of the chapters are free but the new ones might require downloading the app. You also get early access to unreleased chapters by buying them through gems or watching ads. Overall, it’s the best place to read Tower of God for free.

Tower of God Season 2 is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

