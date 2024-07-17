The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode Release Dates & Time

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible might be the longest title of the Summer 2024 anime season, but it’s also one of the best action shows. So you can see for yourself, here’s when new episodes will arrive.

When Does The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Release?

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible Episode 1 first premiered on July 1, 2024. New episodes of the series have since arrived weekly and will continue to do so throughout July, August, and conclude in September.

The first season of this new action anime will have 12 episodes in total. That means you’ve got many more weeks of action to enjoy and so you don’t miss out, here’s a look at the exact release date for each new episode.

Episode Date Episode 1 July 1 Episode 2 July 8 Episode 3 July 15 Episode 4 July 22 Episode 5 July 29 Episode 6 Aug. 5 Episode 7 Aug. 12 Episode 8 Aug. 19 Episode 9 Aug. 26 Episode 10 Sept. 2 Episode 11 Sept. 9 Episode 12 Sept. 16

Like all media, delays are something that can happen so if any of these episodes are delayed you can rest assured knowing that this table will be updated. For now, these are when we expect each episode to arrive on streaming services.

What Time Do New Episodes of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Release?

Episodes of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible will first premiere at 2:00 am JST on Tuesday mornings. Given the time difference, this means that you can check them out streaming on Crunchyroll at 10:30 am PT on Mondays.

This time should remain consistent throughout the full run of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, but if anything changes then this article will be updated to reflect the news. You can stream episodes of the series on Crunchyroll right now.

