Lookism Chapter 520 Release Date Confirmed

The status quo in Lookism continues to change, and without an end to the chaos in sight, it’s getting more and more difficult to take everything in. Well, The Escapist is here to help, taking one thing off readers’ plates. Here’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 520.

When Does Lookism Chapter 520 Come Out?

Anyone who’s been keeping up with Taejun Pak’s webtoon for 520 chapters should know when the next batch of pages arrives, but not every fan is made the same. Some might have jumped on the bandwagon halfway through, while others just started with the most recent chapter. Either way, it’s important to know that the next chapter of Lookism will arrive one week after the last, on September 20th, 2024, at 12 AM KST. Here’s when it will drop in different parts of the United States:

11 AM EST (September 12th)

10 AM CST (September 12th)

8 AM PST (September 12th)

Webtoons.com has some of the more recent chapters of the series available, but those looking to dive in further will have to download the service’s app. A recap of the events before Lookism Chapter 520 might be just as helpful, though.

What Happens in Lookism Chapter 519?

The chapter opens with Kitae Kim confronting his half-brother, Jake Kim, about their father. He’s hunting down his siblings and wants a specific answer from them about Gapryong Kim. Jake gives the right response, so he gets to live, and Kitae leaves to do something else. Meanwhile, a man arrives at Eli Jang’s job to talk to him about Justin Peng and Chuck Kwak, who are going down for Gapryong Kim’s murder. Eli feels responsible for what’s going on and asks to hear more.

Chapter 519 then cuts to the prison Gun is in. Daniel Park comes to visit him and demands answers. Daniel knows Gun shouldn’t go down for Charles Choi’s actions, but Gun doesn’t seem all that upset about being locked up. As Daniel continues to ask questions, including about the title “Shiro Oni,” Gun gets up to leave and tells his rival not to return. Thankfully, the popular webtoon doesn’t leave its readers hanging, as it reveals that a Gun backstory is going to start in the next chapter.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 520.

