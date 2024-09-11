Lookism Chapter 519 Release Date Confirmed

The world of Lookism is still reeling after the death of a major character. And with everyone’s minds spinning, it can be hard to remember when the next chapter of the webtoon is set to arrive and continue the story. So, here’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 519.

When Does Lookism Chapter 519 Come Out?

Knowing the release date of the next chapter of Park Tae-jun’s webtoon is becoming more important every day, as something big is set to go down soon. Thankfully, the series is still following its weekly release schedule, meaning Chapter 519 will arrive one week after the last, on September 13th, 2024, at 12 AM KST. Here’s when the chapter will drop in the United States:

11 AM EST (September 12th)

10 AM CST (September 12th)

8 AM PST (September 12th)

Anyone looking to dive into Lookism ahead of Chapter 519 will need to head over to Webtoons.com. For those who just need a refresher, The Escapist has you covered.

What Happens in Lookism Chapter 518?

The power vacuum left after Charles Choi’s death is still very much in play in Chapter 518. Parties are returning to the streets, and the chairman of the Workers, Eugene, is looking to make some big moves. First up, he frames some low-level criminals for the murder of Gapryong Kim and receives the Weakness of the Workers from Digeo Kang, who he still doesn’t trust fully.

Meanwhile, Miss Kim is out of hiding for the moment and goes to visit Jinyeong Park. He’s not doing great but gets out something about Charles not being dead, which is something a lot of people seem to believe. Eugene arrives and thanks Miss Kim for the Red Paper, but when she leaves, he decides to do some digging of his own into her and Gapryong Kim’s death to gain leverage. The chapter ends with Sinu Han returning and picking a fight.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 519.

