Lookism Chapter 518 Release Date Confirmed

The world is still in shock after the major events of Lookism Chapter 516. However, life goes on, and different factions are setting up something back. If you want to try to figure out what it is, here’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 518.

When Does Lookism Chapter 518 Come Out?

With so much going on in Lookism, the chapters can start to blend together, which makes it more difficult to figure out when they’re coming out. Thankfully, the series is still following its weekly release schedule, with the next chapter, 518, set to arrive one week after the last, at 12 AM KST on September 6th. Here’s when it’s set to arrive in different parts of the United States:

11 AM EST (September 5th)

10 AM CST (September 5th)

8 AM PST (September 5th)

The series is available to read on Webtoons.com. However, before diving into Lookism Chapter 518, it’s important to know everything that happens in the last one.

What Happens in Lookism Chapter 517?

Charles Choi is dead, and people are reacting in a lot of different ways. Some feel bad for him, while others are only concerned about one thing: his money. The public demands that it be seized, but it turns out the authorities don’t know where it is. It supposedly ended up with Gun, but no one is able to tie it to him, making the whole thing a headache.

Meanwhile, Daniel doesn’t know how to feel, as he thought he would be the one to take down Charles. Regardless, he’s looking to make the most out of the peace that’s come from his death, spending time with his loved ones. The break may be short-lived, though, as some of the series’ biggest power players are meeting, teasing that another conflict is on the way.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 518.

