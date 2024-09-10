My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 12 Release Date Confirmed

Prepare yourself because the My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 12 release date is just below this paragraph. Alright, maybe it’s not actually that serious, but it’s important to a lot of people, and we just like being able to help them and you out.

The My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 12 release date is September 14th. We’re coming to the end point of this anime now, and it’s been pretty solid, in our humble opinion. Takuma is a likable main character, and his and Mina’s relationship has been shockingly wholesome, especially since they’ve adopted their new robot child. It’s just sort of lovely, and sometimes, that’s all you need when it comes to romance anime.

What Happened in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11?

We kick things off in Episode 11 with the happy family playing board games, and all is well with the world. However, it seems there’s someone else coming who could disrupt the way things go. Well, it’s all good because it’s just Takuma’s uncle. He’s come around to visit his nephew, but he also ends up cooking him some food and having a big old chat with him. Sure, he gets a little weirded out by the Mina thing, but hey, it’s all good.

The result of all of this is that Mina and Takuma head on over to meet Takuma’s parents. Takuma spends the rest of the episode just trying to explain to his parents how much he loves Mina and to get them to accept her and him. His mom commits herself to trying to understand her, though, and through their chats, she gets to learn about Mina and reveals that there’s clearly some tension in her life as well. We’ll see what happens next when My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 12 arrives on Crunchyroll.

