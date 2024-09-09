I Parry Everything Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

If you want the I Parry Everything Episode 11 release date, then we’ve got some good news and some bad news. The good news is that we know the release date, and it’s written in the next paragraph. The bad news is that it’s not right this second unless you’re reading this in the future.

Recommended Videos

The I Parry Everything Episode 11 release date is September 12th. Of all the shows this season, we weren’t expecting the one about a dude parrying everything to somehow be the one with some of the best vibes around. Noor’s simply the best protagonist going, and his adventures and constant himboeing are a delight. We’ll simply ignore anyone who says otherwise because they clearly don’t have good taste and don’t deserve to watch I Parry Everything Episode 11.

Related: All English Voice Actors & Cast List for I Parry Everything

What Happened in I Parry Everything Episode 10?

Episode 10 may well be the best episode of any anime this season. First, we get to see Noor parrying everything once again, but we actually get an insight into how he’s thinking as he’s doing all of this. After his absurdly impressive display, he nearly croaks it and falls to his knees, spitting up blood, but it’s at this point that the instructors of the various guilds turn up to wreak their own havoc.

Noor recognizes them all immediately and is in awe of their abilities, only wishing he could be that strong. Meanwhile, all of them are in awe of what he can do and reminisce about how wonderful it was to teach him and how much he’s grown. It’s just genuinely delightful to see everyone just being happy, and then they all hop on the dragon when it’s healed to go and beat up the evil empire. We can’t wait for I Parry Everything Episode 11 on Hidive.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy