Baldur’s Gate 3: Gale’s Actor Acts Out How He’d Propose to Astarion

Tim Downie, the voice actor behind Baldur’s Gate 3 companion Gale, improvised how he imagined his character might propose marriage to the internet’s most swoon-worthy vampire, Astarion.

Downie’s equal parts casual and delightfully awkward proposal as Gale came courtesy of X user Fancy, who fed the voice actor the prompt on Cameo. In addition to proposing to Astarion, Downie handed other Baldur’s Gate 3 companions jobs in the imaginary cliffside ceremony. Wedding guests included the game’s narrator as the master of ceremonies, Wyll as the best man, Karlach as the maid of honor, and Lae’zel as the ring bearer, with Shadowheart providing catering service.

Asked @TimDownie1 how Gale would propose to Astarion (my last #bg3 run was #bloodweave) and I'm kicking my little feet a lil bit rn!! Thank you for working with my super specific silly prompt 🔮 I am sprinting to draw Wyll and Karlach in tuxes once the sun is up pic.twitter.com/gg6ijUYKXp — fancy! 🍉 BG3 🪱still baking Steddie art 🧑‍🍳 (@fancy_chelini) November 27, 2023

Ultimately, Downie concluded that the wedding would be lovely so long as Gale’s vampiric groom restrained from snacking on guests. The Neil Newbon-voiced Astarion vastly contributed to the rise of Baldur’s Gate 3, with many players hoping to woo the vampire as a romantic interest. However, the Game of the Year contender expertly tapped into the broader inherent thirst of Dungeons & Dragons fans and, in doing so, inspired a slew of romantic pairings outside the ones offered to the player’s customizable hero. Downie’s Cameo struck a particularly fond chord with fans of Bloodweave, the popular fan pairing of Gale and Astarion.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has maintained a strong spotlight since its initial Windows debut in August, recently earning Best Game Community at the Golden Joystick Awards. While the romanceable characters and mechanics of Baldur’s Gate 3 certainly played a role in the game’s fandom, other contributing factors to its continued success include its replay value, the increased spotlight of Dungeons & Dragons, and the stellar voice cast.

Downie’s playful Bloodweave proposal is just one example of how Baldur’s Gate 3’s voice cast has continued to share in their joy over the game’s success alongside its flourishing fanbase. Newbon and Lae’zel actor Devora Wilde are among the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast members known to stream the game on Twitch, with many of the cast also making content for fans on TikTok. In September, Baldur’s Gate 3‘s entire cast of companions teamed up with Dungeons & Dragons actual-play show High Rollers for a tabletop excursion that further showcased the fun they continue to have with their characters.