Baldur’s Gate 3 Gets Stunning Deluxe Physical Edition

Image of the Baldur's Gate 3 Physical Deluxe Edition on a website.

Your favorite multi-award-winning RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3, has a fancy new physical Deluxe Edition now available for pre-ordering, and thankfully, no platform is getting left behind.

In collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons and Wizard of the Coast, developer Larian Studios has published a splash page dedicated to this physical Deluxe Edition. As of this article’s writing, you can pre-order the edition for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC for $79.99. Also, the edition aims to be released in Q1 of 2024.

The following lists all the physical and digital goodies buyers will receive for purchasing the new edition:

Digital Content Included in Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition

  • Divinity Item Pack: Equip your party with an array of items inspired by the world and characters of Divinity.
  • Bard Song Pack: Astound audiences by performing this special set of new songs.
  • Exclusive Dice Skin: Fail checks with style, or succeed with a new air of confidence.
  • Paintings from Rivellon: Discover a new collection of paintings across the Forgotten Realms, inspired by Divinity: Original Sin 2.
  • Adventurer’s Pouch: Receive a collection of camp supplies and potions to help get your journey started.
  • Digital OST: Enjoy the music from composer Borislav Slavov.
  • Digital Artbook: Explore the art and design in this comprehensive digital artbook, written by Larian.
  • Digital Character Sheets: Peruse and print a set of four-gate D&D character sheets for each Origin character.

Physical Items Included in Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition

  • Map: A double-sided world map for your adventures.
  • Stickers: 32 stickers featuring Origin characters, iconic D&D monsters, and more.
  • Original Game Soundtrack: Three CDs of the soundtrack.
  • Patches: A patch of the Flaming Fist and Mark of the Absolute.
  • Mind Flayer Poster: A large poster of a Mind Flayer with the Baldur’s Gate 3 logo.
  • Game Box: A collectible box created in the style of the original Baldur’s Gate series.
  • Platform Disc: Based on what platform you purchased, you’ll receive a disc to play the game.

If you have questions about shipping costs, return policy, and so on, the webpage also has an FAQ section to answer any burning worries.

