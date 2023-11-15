Baldur’s Gate 3 Slated for December Release on Xbox

Larian Studios has decreed that the wait is almost over for Xbox players eager to get their hands on Game of the Year nominee Baldur’s Gate 3, announcing that the Dungeons & Dragons title will be available on the console in December.

The announcement, made by Larian Studios on X, promised an exact date for Baldur’s Gate 3‘s Xbox release would be confirmed during Dec. 7’s Game Awards. Naturally, this timeline implies that Dec. 8 is likely the earliest potential date Xbox users could acquire the game. Regardless, Larian’s recent update surely skyrocketed Baldur’s Gate 3 to the top of Xbox gamers’ holiday wish lists.

Xbox players, we hear you’re looking for more news on Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is on track for a December release.



We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere™ of the exact release date. — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 15, 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 debuted on Windows in August, with Mac and PlayStation availability arriving in September, and has maintained a steady status as one of the most buzzworthy games of the year. Perhaps it’s thanks to Dungeons & Dragons‘ ever-increasing popularity or simply the undeniable thrall of Astarion, but Baldur’s Gate 3’s popularity hasn’t seemed to wane in the months following its release. In fact, the game’s rabid community continues to generate a bevy of fan art, cosplay, and other unique creations inspired by Baldur’s Gate 3’s characters and story.

Many fans feel that Baldur’s Gate 3 is a veritable shoo-in for the upcoming Game of the Year Award, for which it’s nominated alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Resident Evil 4, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Alan Wake 2. Baldur’s Gate 3 has already started its award circuit round, collecting a laundry list of accolades at the Golden Joystick Awards, including Ultimate Game of the Year and Best Game Community. Whether or not the game is crowned Game of the Year, Larian Studios has given Xbox users something to look forward to at the upcoming Game Awards.