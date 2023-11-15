Larian Studios Already Planning Next Game After Baldur’s Gate 3

In news that should come as no surprise, Larian Studios is already looking ahead to its next game after the blockbuster success of Baldur’s Gate 3, with the goal of taking it to even greater heights.

Larian Studio’s CEO Swen Vincke teased the team’s new project as part of a post on X to celebrate Baldur’s Gate 3 headlining nominations for The Game Awards 2023. While unsurprisingly unwilling to provide any details, he wrote that the reception to Baldur’s Gate 3 “is really encouraging us to ensure [the team’s next big game] pushes many boundaries.”

“This is a real honor, especially in a year with so many releases,” Vincke wrote in full. “Seeing our little “niche rpg” make such waves is very motivating. I wish I could tell you about our next big game but this is really encouraging us to ensure it pushes many boundaries. I’m very excited about it.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is up for eight categories at The Game Awards, including Game of the Year and Best Performance for Neil Newbon’s role as Astarion. It comes off the back of winning seven awards at The Golden Joystick Awards last week.

The game first launched on PC back in August 2023 after almost three years in early access. A PlayStation 5 version followed a month later. At the moment, Larian Studios is known to be working on Xbox Series X | S ports of the game, which will be one of the first examples of the two consoles not having feature parity. The Series S version will lack split-screen co-op. While those versions are not yet dated, Larian is bullish on the likelihood of having them available before the year’s end.

Meanwhile, after this success, the next game from Larian really does feel like it could be anything. The studio does, of course, have its original IP Divinity that it might return to, but there’s always the possibility of another DnD sequel, whether that’s Baldur’s Gate 4, Icewind Dale 3, or something else entirely new.