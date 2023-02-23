At the February 2023 PlayStation State of Play, Larian Studios announced Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PC with a final release date of August 31, 2023.

Sony and Larian describe the game like this: “From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG set in the Forgotten Realms. Gather your party and return to Baldur’s Gate in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a Mind Flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil.”

Check back soon for additional information on Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to PS5 and PC upon its final release date this August.