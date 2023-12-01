Baldur’s Gate 3 Will Now Let You Recruit Minthara Without Killing

The latest patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 is here, and it introduces a way to recruit Minthara without killing a whole grove full of druids. Even better, you don’t have to turn her into a sheep.

Today saw the release of the fifth patch for Baldur’s Gate 3. It fixed plenty of bugs, as well as adding some new game modes and an epilogue that lets you catch up with your companions six months after the game’s ending.

One other big change is that you can now recruit Minthara if you’re a good character. There was previously a weird glitch where you could turn her into a sheep, put the sheep on trial, and… it worked, but it was an odd little workaround.

With this patch, you can now skip all that. How? It’s a case of knocking her out in Act 1 instead of murdering her. You can, it seems, dispatch the rest of her fellow cultists but leave her alive and she’ll turn up in Act 2, when you arrive in Moonrise Towers.

You can then free her from the clutches of Ketheric Thorm, aka Evil Beardy J. Jonah Jameson. Say the right things and she’ll join you, allowing you to recruit and even romance this formerly villainous dark elf. Don’t expect her to be all sunshine, but she won’t be at the head of a murdercult any more.

And if you want to know everything Patch 5 for Baldur’s Gate 3 does besides enabling you to recruit Minthara, take a look at the full patch notes here.