How to Level Up Fast in Diablo 4 Season 4

If there’s one thing Diablo 4 players do, it’s find ways to level up fast, and Season 4: Loot Reborn is no different. This guide will outline how you can reach level 100 faster than any other season so you can get started on the end game.

Diablo 4 Season 4: How to Level Up Fast

The fastest way to level up is to use a Profane Mindcage and then grind the Accursed Ritual in Helltides. Profane Mindcages are Season 4 exclusive consumables that increase the level of all Helltide monsters by 10. It also gives a nice bonus to Aberrant Cinders. Pair that with the massive number of enemies that spawn from the Accursed Ritual and you have a recipe for tons of XP. All those extra Aberrant Cinders also lead to more XP by opening Tortured Gifts.

Each Helltide in Diablo 4 Season 4 is also full of ways to fill the Whisper Bounties bar. By passively grinding the Helltide areas, you get another massive XP bonus with each Whisper Cache completion. Then you can head back to the tide and continue grinding. Just keep in mind that monsters are capped at level 50 at World Tier 1 and World Tier 2. Once you reach level 41, you should think about increasing the tier for more XP.

Best Ways to Level Up in Diablo 4

Grind the Accursed Ritual in Helltide Events.

Use the Profane Mindcage in the Helltide.

Stack a standard elixir and the Elixir of Antivenin.

Passively complete Whisper Bounties in the Helltide.

Use your Smoldering Ashes on XP for monster kills.

For even more XP, you want to make sure that you have two elixirs activated. The first elixir should be one that provides an 8% experience boost, but the other benefits are your choice. Only one elixir can be used in the second slot, and that’s the Elixir of Antivenin. Complete the Pinch of Poison side quest to gain access to the recipe. Once you have it, you can gain another 8% experience for a grand total of 16% from two elixirs.

That’s all there is to getting your level up fast in Season 4 of Diablo 4. You’ll be at level 100 in to time with more loot than you can deal with.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

