How to Level Up Fast in Wuthering Waves

Aside from collecting characters, strengthening your weapons, and exploring the world, another big goal in Wuthering Waves is to level up your Union Level as fast as you can. Here are some of the best methods to level up as quickly as possible in the game.

How to Increase Your Union Level Fast in Wuthering Waves

Union Level experience is earned through various methods in the game, but some are particularly good for getting quick experience boosts. I’ve listed them all here in order of usefulness.

Daily Activity

Once you complete the Ominous Star Main Quest, you unlock the Guidebook, which gives you various tasks focused on leveling up quickly daily. They range from completing a daily mission and upgrading your weapons to fighting bosses and other minor objectives that reset every day at a fixed time.

Completing them all gives you a huge experience boost, more than enough to boost you through multiple levels at once during the early game. You also get some free Astrite from it, so prioritize these activities!

Spending Your Waveplate

Another form of “dailies” in the game is your Waveplate. This gauge can be seen when opening the map and allows you to redeem rewards from bosses and Simulation Training sections, which gives you precious resources such as Shell Credits and character/weapon experience. You recharge 1 Waveplate every 6 minutes, so you have a total of 240 every 24 hours.

Spending it aggressively is a great way to get some quick Union experience, but be smart with what you’re spending it on. Not all bosses are necessary for your characters.

Quests and Sub-Quests

All quests in Wuthering Waves grant you a substantial amount of experience, especially the Main Quests. Prioritize these to unlock new features for the game and get tons of easy experience. And as soon as you’re done with those, start chasing the various blue quests around the world.

At some points, you’ll need a higher Union Level to unlock the next Main Story quests, with the first block being at Level 14. Make sure to do your recently unlocked missions as soon as you can, as they’re a huge experience boost by themselves.

Completing Milestones

The second tab in the Guidebook has the Milestones, which are various progression objectives you can complete to get some extra experience and resources. You’ll probably complete most of them by simply evolving your characters and exploring the game, which brings us to our last point.

Exploration

Finding treasure chests, delivering Sonance Caskets, discovering teleports, and many other smaller exploration feats will all give you a bit of extra experience. They come in small amounts each, but they stack quickly as you discover the area. This is possibly the slowest method of leveling up, but it’s also the most reliable if you’re out of quests and have no Waveplate left. You do end up finding a lot of Echoes to grind, though.

While you can level up pretty fast during the early hours of Wuthering Waves, it gets harder as you progress, so get ready for the grind. Make sure you’re not leaving anything behind when exploring a map, as every experience point counts. And you also get more resources to get that long-awaited banner character.

