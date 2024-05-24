Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Wuthering Waves Pity Explained

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: May 24, 2024 12:04 am

Like most other gacha games, Wuthering Waves wants you to spend premium currency pulling on its various banners to get characters and weapons. Here’s everything you need to know about how the pity system works in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

How Pity Works in Wuthering Waves

If you’ve played a gacha game before, you should be quite familiar with the pity system in Wuthering Waves. It works similarly to most other games, where after you’ve done a number of pulls on a banner, you’ll be guaranteed to get a 5-star character on your next pull.

In the case of Wuthering Waves, that number is 79 pulls. That means that you’re guaranteed to get a 5-star character on your 80th pull.

What Is Soft Pity?

With that out of the way, it’s worth noting that Wuthering Waves also features a soft pity system similar to the one we see in games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. Soft pity will start at 50 pulls in Wuthering Waves, which means that your chances of getting a 5-star character will increase once you go past 50 pulls. It’ll keep increasing until you eventually reach 80 pulls, which is the hard pity number, where the game automatically gives you a 5-star character.

a screenshot of the limited banner in wuthering waves

Finally, one other important thing to take note of is that you are not, in fact, guaranteed to get the rate-up character or weapon on an event banner even after you hit 80 pulls. The first time you hit hard pity, you have a 50% chance of getting the featured character or weapon. If you don’t get it, then you’ll be guaranteed to get them the next time you hit pity.

For instance, if you really want to guarantee that you can get Jiyan on his banner, you need to be prepared to make 160 pulls for the worst case scenario. Chances are good that you’ll get him before then of course, but 160 pulls is the absolute worst it can get in this case.

And that’s everything you need to know about how pity works in Wuthering Waves. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our full reroll guide.

Post Tag:
Wuthering Waves
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Boss Locations in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked: Mythic Weapons & Medallions
megalo don boss fortnite
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Boss Locations in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked: Mythic Weapons & Medallions
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 24, 2024
Read Article All New Weapons in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked: Every Unvaulted Weapons
fortnite season 3 boom bolt
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All New Weapons in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked: Every Unvaulted Weapons
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 24, 2024
Read Article Who to Pick as Your Beginner’s Choice Targeted Convene in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Who to Pick as Your Beginner’s Choice Targeted Convene in Wuthering Waves
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Boss Locations in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked: Mythic Weapons & Medallions
megalo don boss fortnite
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Boss Locations in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked: Mythic Weapons & Medallions
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 24, 2024
Read Article All New Weapons in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked: Every Unvaulted Weapons
fortnite season 3 boom bolt
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All New Weapons in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked: Every Unvaulted Weapons
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 24, 2024
Read Article Who to Pick as Your Beginner’s Choice Targeted Convene in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Who to Pick as Your Beginner’s Choice Targeted Convene in Wuthering Waves
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 24, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].