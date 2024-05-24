Wuthering Waves Pity Explained

Like most other gacha games, Wuthering Waves wants you to spend premium currency pulling on its various banners to get characters and weapons. Here’s everything you need to know about how the pity system works in Wuthering Waves.

How Pity Works in Wuthering Waves

If you’ve played a gacha game before, you should be quite familiar with the pity system in Wuthering Waves. It works similarly to most other games, where after you’ve done a number of pulls on a banner, you’ll be guaranteed to get a 5-star character on your next pull.

In the case of Wuthering Waves, that number is 79 pulls. That means that you’re guaranteed to get a 5-star character on your 80th pull.

What Is Soft Pity?

With that out of the way, it’s worth noting that Wuthering Waves also features a soft pity system similar to the one we see in games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. Soft pity will start at 50 pulls in Wuthering Waves, which means that your chances of getting a 5-star character will increase once you go past 50 pulls. It’ll keep increasing until you eventually reach 80 pulls, which is the hard pity number, where the game automatically gives you a 5-star character.

Are You Guaranteed to Get the Featured Character?

Finally, one other important thing to take note of is that you are not, in fact, guaranteed to get the rate-up character or weapon on an event banner even after you hit 80 pulls. The first time you hit hard pity, you have a 50% chance of getting the featured character or weapon. If you don’t get it, then you’ll be guaranteed to get them the next time you hit pity.

For instance, if you really want to guarantee that you can get Jiyan on his banner, you need to be prepared to make 160 pulls for the worst case scenario. Chances are good that you’ll get him before then of course, but 160 pulls is the absolute worst it can get in this case.

And that’s everything you need to know about how pity works in Wuthering Waves. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our full reroll guide.

