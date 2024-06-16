EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution Guide: Best Players to Use, Requirements & All Upgrades

Those looking to transform their defensive lineup in EA FC 24 should consider the Supreme Defender evolution. EA FC 24 evolutions can be a game changer, and the Supreme Defender upgrade path is no different. Complete the challenges with the eligible players, and you’ll gain a defensive beast.

Overview of Supreme Defender Evolution

The Supreme Defender evolution in EA FC 24 is designed to bolster the abilities of defensive players who already have a high rating. This evolution focuses on upgrading defensive attributes and adding valuable PlayStyles and PlayStyle+ abilities.

Key Benefits

The key benefits of the Supreme Defender evolution are as follows:

PlayStyle Upgrades: Block, Bruiser

Block, Bruiser PlayStyle+ Upgrades: Intercept+

Intercept+ Overall Attribute Boosts: +4 to Overall Rating +4 to Pace +5 to Passing +3 to Physicality +2 to Dribbling +4 to Defending



Requirements for Supreme Defender Evolution

The players you select for this EA FC 24 evolution must meet the following criteria:

Overall Rating: Maximum 91

Maximum 91 Pace: Maximum 89

Maximum 89 Defending: Maximum 92

Maximum 92 Shooting: Maximum 69

Maximum 69 Skill Moves: Maximum 4

Maximum 4 PlayStyles: Maximum 7

Maximum 7 PlayStyles+: Maximum 2

Best Players to Use for Supreme Defender Evolution in EA FC 24

Here are some of the best players to use for the Supreme Defender evolution based on their attributes and potential:

Isaak Touré (Showdown Plus) – 91 Overall Ronald Araujo (Ultimate Birthday) – 91 Overall Javier Mascherano (Fantasy FC Hero) – 91 Overall Virgil van Dijk (Team of the Week) – 91 Overall Alessandro Buongiorno (Fantasy FC) – 91 Overall Niklas Süle (UCL Road to the Final) – 91 Overall Virgil van Dijk (Winter Wildcards) – 91 Overall Carlos Alberto (Icon) – 91 Overall Alessandro Bastoni (Showdown Plus) – 90 Overall Davinson Sánchez (Showdown Plus) – 90 Overall Manuel Akanji (Showdown Plus) – 90 Overall Julie Pasquereau (Fantasy FC) – 90 Overall Marquinhos (Fantasy FC) – 90 Overall Carles Puyol (Future Stars ICON) – 90 Overall Miroslav Klose (Winter Wildcards ICON) – 90 Overall Paolo Maldini (Ultimate Dynasties ICON) – 90 Overall Lena Oberdorf (Ultimate Dynasties) – 90 Overall Kalidou Koulibaly (FC Pro Live) – 90 Overall Javier Zanetti (Centurions ICON) – 90 Overall Virgil van Dijk (Team of the Week) – 90 Overall

Evolution Path and Upgrades

The Supreme Defender evolution is broken down into several levels, each offering specific challenges and corresponding upgrades:

Level 1: Initial Upgrade

Upgrades: PlayStyle: Bruiser Overall: +2 Pace: +1 Passing: +2 Physicality: +1 Defending: +1

Challenges: Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.



Level 2: Intermediate Upgrade

Upgrades: PlayStyle: Block Overall: +2 Pace: +2 Passing: +2 Dribbling: +1 Defending: +2

Challenges: Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches while conceding 1 or fewer goals on minimum Semi-Pro.



Level 3: Final Upgrade

Upgrades: PlayStyle+: Intercept+ Overall: +1 Pace: +1 Passing: +1 Physicality: +2 Dribbling: +1 Defending: +1

Challenges: Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.



If your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team has any players mentioned above, you can turn them into unbeatable defenders using the Supreme Defender evolution. You can even use slightly lower-rated players for this upgrade path and unleash their true potential.

EA FC 24 is available now.

