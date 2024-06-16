EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution Guide: Best Players to Use, Requirements & All Upgrades

Those looking to transform their defensive lineup in EA FC 24 should consider the Supreme Defender evolution. EA FC 24 evolutions can be a game changer, and the Supreme Defender upgrade path is no different. Complete the challenges with the eligible players, and you’ll gain a defensive beast.
Overview of Supreme Defender Evolution
The Supreme Defender evolution in EA FC 24 is designed to bolster the abilities of defensive players who already have a high rating. This evolution focuses on upgrading defensive attributes and adding valuable PlayStyles and PlayStyle+ abilities.
Key Benefits
The key benefits of the Supreme Defender evolution are as follows:
- PlayStyle Upgrades: Block, Bruiser
- PlayStyle+ Upgrades: Intercept+
- Overall Attribute Boosts:
- +4 to Overall Rating
- +4 to Pace
- +5 to Passing
- +3 to Physicality
- +2 to Dribbling
- +4 to Defending
Requirements for Supreme Defender Evolution
The players you select for this EA FC 24 evolution must meet the following criteria:
- Overall Rating: Maximum 91
- Pace: Maximum 89
- Defending: Maximum 92
- Shooting: Maximum 69
- Skill Moves: Maximum 4
- PlayStyles: Maximum 7
- PlayStyles+: Maximum 2
Best Players to Use for Supreme Defender Evolution in EA FC 24
Here are some of the best players to use for the Supreme Defender evolution based on their attributes and potential:
- Isaak Touré (Showdown Plus) – 91 Overall
- Ronald Araujo (Ultimate Birthday) – 91 Overall
- Javier Mascherano (Fantasy FC Hero) – 91 Overall
- Virgil van Dijk (Team of the Week) – 91 Overall
- Alessandro Buongiorno (Fantasy FC) – 91 Overall
- Niklas Süle (UCL Road to the Final) – 91 Overall
- Virgil van Dijk (Winter Wildcards) – 91 Overall
- Carlos Alberto (Icon) – 91 Overall
- Alessandro Bastoni (Showdown Plus) – 90 Overall
- Davinson Sánchez (Showdown Plus) – 90 Overall
- Manuel Akanji (Showdown Plus) – 90 Overall
- Julie Pasquereau (Fantasy FC) – 90 Overall
- Marquinhos (Fantasy FC) – 90 Overall
- Carles Puyol (Future Stars ICON) – 90 Overall
- Miroslav Klose (Winter Wildcards ICON) – 90 Overall
- Paolo Maldini (Ultimate Dynasties ICON) – 90 Overall
- Lena Oberdorf (Ultimate Dynasties) – 90 Overall
- Kalidou Koulibaly (FC Pro Live) – 90 Overall
- Javier Zanetti (Centurions ICON) – 90 Overall
- Virgil van Dijk (Team of the Week) – 90 Overall
Evolution Path and Upgrades
The Supreme Defender evolution is broken down into several levels, each offering specific challenges and corresponding upgrades:
Level 1: Initial Upgrade
- Upgrades:
- PlayStyle: Bruiser
- Overall: +2
- Pace: +1
- Passing: +2
- Physicality: +1
- Defending: +1
- Challenges:
- Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
Level 2: Intermediate Upgrade
- Upgrades:
- PlayStyle: Block
- Overall: +2
- Pace: +2
- Passing: +2
- Dribbling: +1
- Defending: +2
- Challenges:
- Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches while conceding 1 or fewer goals on minimum Semi-Pro.
Level 3: Final Upgrade
- Upgrades:
- PlayStyle+: Intercept+
- Overall: +1
- Pace: +1
- Passing: +1
- Physicality: +2
- Dribbling: +1
- Defending: +1
- Challenges:
- Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
- Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
If your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team has any players mentioned above, you can turn them into unbeatable defenders using the Supreme Defender evolution. You can even use slightly lower-rated players for this upgrade path and unleash their true potential.
EA FC 24 is available now.