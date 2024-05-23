What Time Is Daily Reset in Wuthering Waves?

Just like every other gacha game, Wuthering Waves has a daily mission system in which new tasks are issued every day and reward the player with some premium currency (Astrite, in this case). But when exactly does the Daily Reset happen in Wuthering Waves?

When Does the Daily Reset Happen in Wuthering Waves?

The Daily Reset time varies according to which server you’re playing, and some servers get their new dailies a few hours before others. Note that this may also affect banner timers, so a new character might be available earlier in another server occasionally. Updates always occur at the same time, though. Here’s the full Daily Reset timers list for Wuthering Waves:

Americas: 5 AM EDT / 2 AM PDT

Asia: 6 PM JST

Europe: 11 AM CEST / 10 AM BST

HMT (HK, MO, TW): 5 PM CST

SEA: 5 PM CST / 4 PM ICT

Information comes directly from the official Wuthering Waves Discord. The timings are quite similar to most other gacha games in the market, and it’s very unlikely that these could change throughout future updates.

All daily missions and other time-related events/quests will be updated during these specific hours for each of their respective servers. You don’t need to log in exactly when the resets occur, but it could be helpful if you’re looking for how to maximize your Astrite gains. Note that if you haven’t unlocked daily missions just yet, they won’t be reset until the day after you do so.

Completing your daily missions every day is the most reliable way to get premium currency for rolling in the Convene banners, allowing you to get new characters and weapons for them. So do your best not to miss them, as sometimes it takes more than luck to get the character you want, even with so many free rolls.

