How to Get 108 Free Pulls in Wuthering Waves

During its release window, Wuthering Waves is offering a grand total of 108 free pulls for players if they complete certain activities both in-game and outside of it. And they aren’t as complicated as they seem, so here’s what you need to do.

How to Get All 108 Free Pulls in Wuthering Waves

The game allows you to obtain up to x84 Lustrous Tide, x14 Radiant Tide, and x1600 Astrite (equal to x10 pulls of any type) for free by simply progressing through its content. Aside from the pre-registering event, everything here is permanent, so you can always get these items when starting a new account. Here’s how to get each of them.

Pre-Register – x20 Lustrous Tide

Pre-registered users will receive a total of x20 Lustrous Tide through their in-game email after they unlock the function rather early in the game (around the time they arrive in Jiazhou). Claim the rewards, and you’re free to use them in any accepting banner. You also get x200 Astrite and other extras from this email.

Email Gift – x10 Lustrous Tide, x10 Radiant Tide

On May 24th (two days after the game’s release), players will receive another gift through emails containing x10 Lustrous Tides. The following day, x10 Radiant Tides will also be sent. No requirements are needed!

Gifts of Thawing Frost – x4 Lustrous Tide, x4 Radiant Tide

The new player daily login event gifts players with a total of 8 pulls, four for each banner type. They also get a free copy of Sanhua on the way, getting all rewards over seven active days.

Awakening Journey – x40 Lustrous Tide, x1600 Astrite

Simply progressing through the game and getting more Union Levels will give you some extras like the Awakening Journey event. Prizes will be distributed every couple of levels, ending in a total of x40 Lustrous Tides and x1600 Astrite, as well as a 5-star Weapon selector.

Upgrade Bundle – x10 Lustrous Tide

Finally, reaching Union Level 30 will give you ten more Lustrous Tides, finishing all of the obtainable 108 free rolls in Wuthering Waves. This will be automatically obtained while you complete your Awakening Journey goal, so don’t even worry about it.

Aside from that, some many other small events and achievements gift you some extra free pulls here and there. If you’re lucky enough, you might end up with a few 5 stars without even trying. This makes going for an account reroll even less needed, as you’ll probably have everything you need for a successful account right from the start.

