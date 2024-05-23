Three characters hugging in Wuthering Waves. This image is part of an article about How to fix 'Gateway Connection Has Timed Out' in Wuthering Waves
How to Fix ACE Center Error in Wuthering Waves (PC)

Jackson Hayes
Published: May 23, 2024 12:10 pm

When a game launches, it’s sure to have a bug or two, and that’s the case for Wuthering Waves. However, while some errors don’t have solutions, one of this game’s biggest has a simple one. Here’s how to fix the ACE Center error in Wuthering Waves.

A bunch of characters from Wuthering Waves. This image is part of an article about how to fix the ACE Center error in Wuthering Waves (PC).

The first thing to know about the ACE Center error is that it won’t pop up on mobile, meaning PC gamers are the only ones who need to be on the lookout for it. If it does show up, don’t worry – you didn’t do anything wrong. The issue has to do with the game’s anti-cheat, but there are a few steps you can follow to make it go away:

  1. Close the game
  2. Type Services into the Windows search bar and open it
  3. Locate the AntiCheatExpert and right-click on it
  4. Select “Properties” and locate the “General” tab
  5. Change Startup type to “Manual”

Related: Should You Pick the Male or Female Protagonist in Wuthering Waves?

That should take care of the problem, but that’s not the only error that can appear while playing Wuthering Waves. “Gateway Connection Has Timed Out,” UE4 Client Crashed Fatal, and Invalid Password are all errors that players are reporting seeing frequently. Thankfully, most of them have solutions, only putting a slight delay in gamers’ grinding.

If you’re dealing with one or more of the errors and getting a bit discouraged, that’s understandable. But it’s important to keep in mind that developer Kuro Games is likely working hard on solutions for all of the issues. So, just sit tight and wait for permanent fixes before continuing your journey in the open-world RPG.

And that’s how to fix the ACE Center error in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

