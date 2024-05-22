An unintentional oversight may cause you some problems if you’re trying to get into Wuthering Waves during its official release. Here’s how to fix the Wuthering Waves invalid password error.

How to Fix Wuthering Waves Invalid Password Error

When trying to log in with the same account you pre-registered with, players may encounter an issue when they’re faced with an invalid password error message, even if they’re sure they’re typing the correct password. And if you’re playing on PC but have a longer password, the problem might not be you at all.

The official Wuthering Waves website allows you to create a password of up to 30 characters, but the PC launcher only allows 26 to be input. So, if your password exceeds this limit, you’ll be completely unable to log in. The only way to do it is by changing your password, which can only be done directly on the login screen. As of now, you cannot change your password on the game’s website.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Hit the “Forgot Password” button, then input your email, and you’ll be sent a verification code. Use this code, then enter a new password for your account twice. As there’s no way to input more than 26 characters in the game’s launcher, your new password will not be affected by this oversight.

Mobile players aren’t affected by this, as their login screens will, for any reason, accept any password length. This issue is only present in the PC launcher for accounts made on the website. Login via Gmail or any other similar methods are also exempt from this issue, so don’t worry about them.

As you can easily change your password as needed, this error shouldn’t affect you this much, and Kurogames will probably fix this during the next few days. So, don’t worry, as you won’t be needing to reroll for a new account this early.

And that’s how to fix the Wuthering Waves invalid password error.

Wuthering Waves is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

