There’s nothing worse than loading up a new game and running into an error, but that’s what’s happening to Wuthering Waves players. If you’re dealing with an issue that’s stopping you from playing the game, here’s how to fix the UE4 Client Crashed Fatal Error in Wuthering Waves.

How to Fix UE4 Client Crashed Fatal Error in Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kuro Games

There are a couple of different ways to tackle this problem, and the first is a bit complicated. You first want to make sure that your game isn’t corrupted, which means you need to repair the game files. This can be done by opening up the Wuthering Waves launcher and clicking on the wrench icon on the top right of the screen. A prompt will appear, asking you whether you want to repair the game. There’s no harm in trying, so finish up that process and open the game again.

It’s also worth checking the system requirements to see whether your PC is up for the challenge. You never want to go into a battle with a weapon that’s not ready to fire, and the same goes for playing a new game. These days, games require a lot to run properly, and even though Wuthering Waves is also available on mobile, it’s important to double-check that you have the right equipment.

The final thing to try is closing and reopening the game. In recent days, plenty of games, including Palworld, Helldivers 2, and Solo Leveling Arise, have dealt with issues upon launch. So, it may just take you sneaking through the cracks to continue your gacha journey before a permanent fix arrives.

And that’s how to fix the UE4 Client Crashed Fatal Error in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves will be available on PlayStation, iOS, and PC.

