How to Complete Liondancer’s Practice in Wuthering Waves

When you arrive in Jinzhou for the first time, you’ll be surrounded by various special requests you can accept in Wuthering Waves, such as the Liondancer’s Practice mini-quest. You can start it as soon as you get into the big area, so here’s what you need to do for it.

How to Complete Liondancer’s Practice Backflips Quest in Wuthering Waves

The quest is obtained from Xiuyi in the city, next to the gift icon on the map. Speak with him about the proposed challenge, and he’ll ask you to try it on Liondance, which will consist of completing as many backflips as you can within 30 seconds. There are three levels for this challenge, and each of them gives you a lot of rewards (including Astrites for rolling for new characters).

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Pick your difficulty, climb up the box, and start doing backflips for your prizes. Backflips can be done by pressing the dodge button (right-click on the mouse) while mid-air. Don’t press anything else or you’ll jump in that direction. Just hit Space > Right-click in this order, then reposition yourself back to the boxes.

Gliding back to them after each backflip is the easiest strategy, but it will consume a lot of Stamina, so be careful. Falling outside the boxes will immediately finish the challenge. You can also jump outside the box and backflip to a safe area, but it takes a bit more skill.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can start with any difficulty, but go with Newbie first to get a hang of it. All difficulties have the same goals and the same time limit, but the main difference is the box’s size. The higher the difficulty, the less space you’ll have for air maneuvers. Rewards will always be distributed after completing 5 and 10 backflips during the period. The “third objective” (Complete more backflips) isn’t attainable and won’t give you extra rewards, as it’s more of a suggestion than an objective.

Aside from Wood-texture Shards, Astrites, and other minor rewards, you get the Full House trophy for completing the challenge for the first time in any difficulty. Make sure to play in all of them for all the rewards, as any extra resources you can get can be useful in the long run, just like those promotional launch codes.

