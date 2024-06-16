Destiny 2 Lost Signal God Roll – PvP and PvE

The Lost Signal is Destiny 2’s first “area denial frame.” It launches a burst of Stasis crystals that explode, leaving Stasis energy that does damage over time on the ground. This is a very strong option for anyone who wants a grenade launcher in their loadout.

Usually, to get this style of Grenade Launcher, you would have just one option, the Witherhoard. This takes up your Exotic slot and limits the rest of your loadout. With the Lost Signal, you can perform that same action with a Legendary, leaving your Exotic slot open. It also gives you a way to get passive ticks on your Darkness damage meter for Transference, allowing you to build up both bars at once.

How to get the Lost Signal

To get the Lost Signal, you need to open Echo Engrams or earn them by leveling up with Failsafe. You can either open random Engrams or focus them for the Lost Signal at Failsafe’s terminal in the H.E.L.M.

Possible Perk Pool

Perk 1 : Strategist, Stats for All, Quickdraw, Threat Detector, Lead from Gold, Feeding Frenzy, Auto-Loading Holster.

: Strategist, Stats for All, Quickdraw, Threat Detector, Lead from Gold, Feeding Frenzy, Auto-Loading Holster. Perk 2 : Wellspring, High Ground, Unrelenting, One for All, Vorpal Weapon, Reverberation, Demolitionist

: Wellspring, High Ground, Unrelenting, One for All, Vorpal Weapon, Reverberation, Demolitionist Origin Trait : Radiolaria Transposer – Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid.

: Radiolaria Transposer – Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid. Intrinsic Trait: Area Denial Frame – Burst fire Grenade Launcher. Each projectile creates a lingering pool on impact that deals damage over time.

Because it is so easy to get rapid fina blows with this weapon, the Radiolaria Transpoer trait makes it even better at area denial.

Lost Signal PvE God Roll

Barrel – Hard Launch

– Hard Launch Magazine – High-Velocity Rounds

– High-Velocity Rounds Perk 1 – Auto-Loading Holster – The holstered weapon is automatically reloaded after a short period of time.

– Auto-Loading Holster – The holstered weapon is automatically reloaded after a short period of time. Perk 2 – Demolitionist – Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Using a grenade reloads the weapon from reserves or One For All – Hitting three separate targets increases damage for a moderate duration.

– Demolitionist – Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Using a grenade reloads the weapon from reserves or One For All – Hitting three separate targets increases damage for a moderate duration. Masterwork – Blast Radius

This build will allow you to easily lockdown areas of the map easily and keep those pesky ads at bay. This is of growing importance in Destiny 2 as we get to take on more and more enemies.

Lost Signal PvP God Roll

While these kinds of weapons will never really be a problem for high-level PvP, I have always noticed that people enjoy using Witherhoard in general Crucible. For a roll, you could pretty much use the same thing, although Quickdraw and Unrelenting might also be a fun combo if you like to play like a menace.

