The Rover has to prove their attentiveness when going through the Wuthering Waves Main Quests, as Scar will question them if they have figured out the whole truth about what happened in the village. And even if you haven’t figured it out yet, here are the answers to Scar’s questions.

All Scar Answers in Wuthering Waves Ominous Star Quest

The Huanglong I – Act III Main Quest – Ominous Star – has the Rover searching for clues and hints as to what really happened in the village, as the eccentric Scar starts playing a game with them. He seemingly has Yangyang in his hands, and the Rover has no other choice than to follow his commands.

Screenshot by The Escapist

By following the small Trace Discord creature around, you’ll start slowly gathering clues about the village’s twisted past. Follow it until you find all three clues. You could ask Scar for some hints, but he refuses to give you any until you finally have a chance to witness all the evidence by yourself. Follow the TD three times, then head to Scar to give him his answers.

Scar will make three consecutive questions, to which you must answer the following:

Who was the real culprit behind the diminishing number of lambs? The shepherd.

What price did the lambs pay for their wishes? Their lives.

What happened to the black lamb? It was murdered by its flock and the shepherd.



With that, Scar will congratulate you. However, you’re still forced to fight him after escaping from the Elysium dimension he traps you in. There’s no direct reward for correctly answering all of his questions. At least you got everything right!

Screenshot by The Escapist

Alternatively, you can skip all questions altogether and fight him directly. When looking for evidence alongside the TD, interact with Scar and ask him for a hint. Once he refuses you, pick the “(Attack him).” option to start the fight earlier. Although you’ll miss out on the lore exposition portion, you do end up finishing the quest earlier. Perfect if all you’re looking for is to get those free pulls as soon as possible.

