How to Make a Milky Fish Soup in Wuthering Waves

During your many adventures in Wuthering Waves, you’ll eventually need to bring a Milky Fish Soup for a very wordy cat you meet in the Listen to Animal’s Words: Translation of Cat’s Language quest. It requires some items you might not have at first, so here’s how you can get them so you can make Milky Fish Soup in Wuthering Waves.

Where to Get Ingredients for Milky Fish Soup In Wuthering Waves (Translation of Cat’s Language Quest)

Once you approach the researcher Xuanyin in Jinzhou (next to the Resonance Nexus), you’ll automatically start a new quest where she’s testing her new animal language translation device on a cat.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The cat itself starts demanding treats, starting with the very specific dish that is Milky Fish Soup, so it’s up to you to satisfy its hunger. It can be made in the oven next to Mahe’s Grocery, and needs the following ingredients:

x1 Fish

x1 Angelica

x1 Perilla

While you can find all of these items regularly in the overworld, you might have not crossed through them during your journey so far. If that’s the case, you can buy them around Jinzhou. Mahe’s Grocery is just around the corner and sells you fish, while the Shifang Pharmacy will offer you the two other flower ingredients.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

After buying all of them (they’re all quite cheap), you can finally complete your dish in the oven. Return to Xianyin and she’ll reward you for your efforts with x10 Astrite and x20 Union Experience. She hints at another possible mission later, but as of now, I haven’t been able to find any other special request from her, so it might just be some fluff text or indicative of future plans.

Wuthering Waves is available for PC, Android and iOS. You can find out more about the game’s gacha mechanics and pity systems here to make sure you’re getting that so-desired 5-star character.

