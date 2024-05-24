What Tides Do in Wuthering Waves & How to Get Them

Like any good action RPG gacha game, there’s a wealth of currencies and materials to keep track of in Wuthering Waves, the most important of which is Tides, so we’re breaking down all three types, what they do, and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

What Are Tides in Wuthering Waves?

There are three different kinds of tides in Wuthering Waves, which are used to unlock new Resonators (characters), weapons, and skills from the mechanic called Convene, accessed from the main menu. The three types of tides in Wuthering Waves are Lustrous Tides, Radiant Tides, and Forging Tides. They differ thusly:

Lustrous Tides

Lustrous Tides are the most common and are used for basic rolls from the Convene menu. They’re blue-shaped orbs. They’ll award you a random chance to pull a new Resonator or weapon of any rarity from specific ‘banners’ or types of rolls.

Radiant Tides

Radiant Tides are used to roll for specific Resonators in Character Event Convenes that rotate out after a set amount of days. During these events, this is the only way to get those Resonators though they may be added to the basic pool later. These are golden in color.

Forging Tides

Forging Tides are used to roll for specific 5 star weapons in a Weapon Event Convene. Like Character Event Convenes, they also rotate out after set amount of days. These are golden, sword-shaped items.

Where to Get Lustrous Tides in Wuthering Waves

There are plenty of ways to get Lustrous Tides in Wuthering Waves:

Increase your Union Level, which is done by exploring the world and completing quests.

Login rewards

Battle pass rewards

Specific bundles in the Store

Within the Item Exchange menu of the Store, you can trade three different item types for Tides: Aftershock Coral (obtained after Convening) Oscillated Coral (obtained after Convening) Astrite (obtained by completing quests and exploring the world)



Where to Get Radiant Tides in Wuthering Waves

Radiant Tides are a bit rarer in Wuthering Waves and aren’t given out as freely. To obtain them, you must do the following:

Login rewards

Battle pass rewards

Specific bundles in the Store

Within the Item Exchange menu of the Store, you can trade three different item types for Tides: Aftershock Coral (obtained after Convening) Oscillated Coral (obtained after Convening) Astrite (obtained by completing quests and exploring the world)



Where to Get Forging Tides in Wuthering Waves

At launch, it seems like Forging Tides are tied to the exchange system in the Wuthering Waves Store. You must do the following:

Within the Item Exchange menu of the Store, you can trade three different item types for Tides: Aftershock Coral (obtained after Convening) Oscillated Coral (obtained after Convening) Astrite (obtained by completing quests and exploring the world)



Gacha games just have to make everything super complicated, don’t they? Undoubtedly developer Kuro Games will add more ways to obtain specific tides or add new types of tides altogether, but until then, we hope this information helps you unlock the cute anime girl or cool anime boy you have your eye on.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more