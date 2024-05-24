Wuthering Waves Players Have Already Found a Way to Get Unreleased Content

The new open-world RPG Wuthering Waves has had plenty of issues after releasing worldwide yesterday. Despite this, fans are having a lot of fun with the game and even discovered a way to access unreleased content.

As reported over at Games Radar, players have been able to get a sneak peek at upcoming content by utilizing time travel. One needs only to change the date on their platform of choice to a later one to gain access to a character set to release in the future. You can see someone play as the character Yinlin in her trial over at the website Bilibili, even though she isn’t supposed to launch until next month. The user changed the date on their PC to June 23 and was able to use the puppet-wielding Electro Congenital Resonator.

However, this isn’t as big an issue for developer Kuro Games as it may seem on paper. Though players can access Yinlin’s trial right now, they can’t roll for her using the title’s gacha banner. As such, she can’t be added to gamers’ ranks earlier than that June release date.

It’s a little shocking that such a simple trick worked on Wuthering Waves‘ release schedule. A gacha game lives and dies by its content plans, so you would think Kuro Games would have caught this issue earlier. Gone are the simpler times when players used a console’s internal clock to manipulate gameplay or figured out they could beat Metal Gear Solid 3‘s The End by making him die of old age by adjusting the PS2 to future time.

Wuthering Waves is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android. If you’re interested in more Wuthering Waves content, here’s how to get 108 free pulls in the gacha game.

