The Oscar-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin is one of the best films of 2022, so naturally, it just got a video game adaptation. No, seriously. Unofficial Pac-Man clone Banshees the Game appeared this week to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. It was created by the comically creative team over at Cogs & Marvel and is played with only your arrow keys. For whatever reason, the studio went through the trouble of creating original chiptunes for this abomination. The worst part is that it’s actually kind of fun.

Myself and my team over at @cogsandmarvel have been busy working on something slightly ridiculous. Please enjoy this very silly videogame adaptation of a film I love. Happy St Patrick's Day!https://t.co/wa9rc5zjik pic.twitter.com/eGT9GCxEFC — Jon Hozier-Byrne (@JonHozierByrne) March 15, 2023

Banshees the Game sees players take on the role of Brendan Gleeson’s Colm Doherty to collect his severed fingers while on the run from his boring ex-friend, the boring Pádraic Súilleabháin. Lose all of your lives and you’ll be forced to share a pint with the guy. It’s just like the movie! In all seriousness, Cogs & Marvel has created one of the best time-wasters of recent memory, and all you have to do is head over to the Banshees the Game website to try it out for yourself. You can even try for the high score as you progress through increasingly difficult levels, leaving your mark on Banshees of Inisherin lore for all of time.

Well, don’t waste your time reading this article. Go play the Banshees of Inisherin game and help Colm escape his boring buddy once and for all.