‘That’s Okay:’ Josh Brolin Reacts To Passing on Hal Jordan in Lanterns

James Gunn’s and Peter Safran’s DC Universe is starting to come together, with plenty of projects in the pipeline. However, the powers that be are not landing every actor on their wishlist. Josh Brolin just touched on what happened with the Hal Jordan role in Lanterns and why he passed.

Rumors began making their way across the internet a few weeks ago claiming that Brolin and a couple of other notable actors were up for the role of DC’s most iconic Green Lantern. Of course, there are a lot of steps to complete before an actor signs onto a project, and Lanterns was having trouble landing their guy before coming to terms with Kyle Chandler, best known for his role as Coach Eric Taylor on Friday Night Lights.

While speaking with ComicBook.com about his upcoming movie Brothers, Brolin revealed how he’s feeling now that he knows he won’t be the one stepping into the green outfit. “You know what? Green Lantern didn’t work out, but that’s okay,” he said. “It’s working out. Who is it going to be, Kyle Chandler? I love him as an actor, I think he’s wonderful, actually. And, you know, we’ll see what’s down the line, man.”

Brolin leaving the door open for a role down the line shouldn’t be all that surprising. After all, he’s been in numerous comic book projects, including Jonah Hex, Deadpool 2, and several MCU movies as Thanos. Lanterns may not have been the right role for Brolin in the DCU, but with the universe being as young as it is, there will surely be another part for an actor of his caliber.

Lanterns will next look to cast John Stewart. According to Deadline, Aaron Pierre and Stephan James are two names that are currently in the running.

