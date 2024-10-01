Silent Hill: Townfall Still Moving Forward Despite Annapurna Interactive Walkout

Silent Hill: Townfall is still happening, even though the bulk of co-publisher Annapurna Interactive’s staff has resigned.

That’s the message from developer No Code, previously responsible for Stories Untold and Observation. “We deeply apologize for any concerns about Silent Hill: Townfall,” No Code’s statement read. “Silent Hill: Townfall will continue to be co-developed by Konami, Annapurna Interactive and No Code.”

We’re glad to hear that No Code is getting on with Silent Hill: Townfall, though the developer hasn’t mentioned what, if any, impact it’ll have on the timing of its release. However, we’re a little surprised that Annapurna Interactive is still penned to publish, given the bulk of its staff walked out.

Last month, negotiations between President Nathan Gary and Annapurna founder Megan Ellison broke down. The plan was for Annapurna Interactive to become an entirely separate entity, but that didn’t happen. Instead, when an accord couldn’t be reached, Gary resigned, and the staff followed.

“All 25 members of the Annapurna Interactive team collectively resigned. This was one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make and we did not take this action lightly,” told Bloomberg. If anyone is keeping the lights on at Annapurna Interactive, it’s not the original AI team. Maybe it’s like that bit from Home Alone with the silhouettes, except instead of Kevin McCallister, it’s some Annapurna HQ temp.

It may be that Konami will have to step up and take on Annapurna Interactive’s role. “How is development continuing when staff collectively resigned at Annapurna Interactive? How far in development is it?” asked one Twitter/X user, followed by a few similar sentiments.

We were puzzled why No Code itself was apologizing, given that they had no hand in the walkouts, but the exact same tweet has also been posted from the Annapurna Interactive Twitter/X account. At least Silent Hill: Townfall still lives. The Silent Hill 2 remake is looking good, but after the dire Silent Hill: Ascension, Konami needs more than just one win.

