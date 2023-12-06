Batman: Arkham Knight Is Apparently a Huge Mess on Nintendo Switch

History repeats itself as the latest version of Batman: Arkham Knight for Nintendo Switch is a complete mess.

Arkham Knight on Switch Is a Disaster

According to Oliver Mackenzie, who does stellar work over at Digital Foundry, the Nintendo Switch version of Batman: Arkham Knight is both “a failure” and “unacceptable.” Taking to X to share their findings, Mackenzie shared a clip of the game in action as well as several screenshots illustrating the problems. Just a glance is enough to make even the most diehard DC fan utter an appalled “Yikes.”

Arkham Knight on Switch is unacceptable. Terrible performance, poor visual quality, and game-breaking glitches. I’ll have a video on it and the other Arkham ports next week. pic.twitter.com/PYcB1fsXB1 — Oliver Mackenzie (@oliemack) December 1, 2023

Warning I would stay away from the Batman Arkham Trilogy on Switch.



This is unplayable pic.twitter.com/j8V9RNs68T — GameRiot (@GameRiotArmy) November 30, 2023

Batman Arkham Knight



Consoles VS Nintendo Switch pic.twitter.com/zJEyoVBzkP — PC_Focus 🔴 (@PC_Focus_) November 30, 2023

Inconsistent framerates, poorly rendered textures, and a litany of bugs and game-breaking glitches have prompted some folks to call Arkham Knight one of the worst Switch games ever released. Doesn’t it just take you back to 2015 when Rocksteady first released the game, and the PC version was a complete disaster? Of course, the Switch’s hardware isn’t exactly on par with last-gen consoles, let alone the current hardware. Several players have noted that the Switch struggles to render the entirety of Gotham City so badly that the rain has been disabled. Now, really, what’s Batman’s stomping ground without a torrent of rain at all times?

Mackenzie further pointed out that it’s not just Arkham Knight that fails to live up to expectations. Both Arkham Asylum and Arkham City, the first two games in the franchise, are similarly disappointing on Switch, which is a pity given that both require substantially less to achieve a solid performance.

The Nintendo Switch has had a rough year when it comes to ports. The console’s version of Hogwarts Legacy, which was released in November, was similarly panned for making extensive downgrades to the gameplay and graphics. The same thing happened with Mortal Kombat 1, which was roasted on social media for its awkward animations and genuinely haunting visuals. With so many fans wondering when Nintendo plans on releasing an upgraded version of the Switch, 2023 has seemingly proven that a more powerful console needs to arrive sooner rather than later.