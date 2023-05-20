BattleBit Remastered Lands Early Access in June, Will Have No Microtransactions

OkiGames will finally bring its low-poly first-person shooter, BattleBit Remastered, to PC via Steam Early Access in June, and the developer published a special trailer to reveal that its long-in-development project will become available after seven years of tweaking. The video also promises one last weekend playtest that is set to take place June 9-11, giving players a final chance to try out those 254-player battles for free. You can see the BattleBit Remastered trailer for yourself below.

Come June, players can join in on BattleBit Remastered early access for $15 to play the game and provide feedback for an eventual full launch. In early access, the game will deliver its core experience, which includes 32v32, 64v64, and 127v127 warfare across game modes like Conquest, Rush, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and more, with an almost fully destructible map. Sadly, those who participated in all playtests up to this point will have their progress wiped for the early access launch, though player Clans will remain. A roadmap for future content has not been revealed, but the team does ensure that more is on the way.

BattleBit Remastered is currently only set for a PC release, with OkiGames stating plainly that it has “no plans for console at this time.” However, the team has made the promise that there will not be any microtransactions to worry about: “Game content is unlocked through play via in-game progression systems.” While we wait for that final playtest and June early access release date, check out The Escapist’s interview with the BattleBit Remastered team, where we learned about how the developers have created a foundation for a game that makes up for Battlefield‘s shortcomings.