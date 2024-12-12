A $255,000 Ring and a Taco Bell Picnic? Selena Gomez’s Proposal Makes Sense When You Hear Why

Selena Gomez is engaged! The Only Murders in the Building star announced her engagement to songwriter Benny Blanco today, and it seems he proposed to her with a beautiful ring and a Taco Bell picnic.

Recommended Videos

The internet wasn’t expecting anything like this – after all, the pair have only been dating for a year – and everyone is going wild. Some big names are seemingly involved. Gomez’s famous BFF Taylor Swift came right out and said she wanted to be a flower girl! Exciting times.

And the first thing everyone wanted to know about was the ring. Selena Gomez is a billionaire, so she’s used to the finer things in life. According to British Vogue, the ring is worth £200,000 ($255,000) and is a “rare classic of the genre.” The ring features a marquise-cut diamond, which some have speculated is a reference to the song “Good For You,” which features the line, “I’m on my marquise diamonds.”

Gomez’s ring is a huge deal… so people have been wondering why Blanco got her such an expensive ring and then paired it with a Taco Bell picnic. Well, the answer is simple: Gomez really loves Taco Bell, and it featured in the couple’s Valentine’s Day date this year. Blanco revealed all in an interview with People magazine in November, saying, “For Valentine’s Day, I got her Taco Bell, I made her movie-theater nachos, I found her favorite pickles from Texas and I deep-fried them for her.” The man knows how to cook! And he can even cook Taco Bell from scratch, is another thing he told People. “[I learned how to] recreate Taco Bell meat. I’ve practiced a lot, and I think it’s pretty indistinguishable now if you put them side by side. There’s so many things you have to do. Part of the meat is kind of blended. It’s disgusting, but it’s delicious. I do it all from scratch.”

Related: ‘What’s Going On?’: Jimmy Kimmel Exposes His Staff’s Wild Reactions to the ‘Hottest Cold-Blooded Killer In America’

Clearly, Taco Bell dates are a major thing for Gomez and Blanco. There are even social media pictures floating around of the two of them enjoying Taco Bell together.

There’s no doubt that the pair are utterly adorable and truly love each other. Gomez talked to the Hollywood Reporter about the relationship in November and said, “I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person.” And Blanco was clearly head-over-heels for Gomez when he appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2024. “She’s just like the best, most genuine person,” he gushed. “Everything is completely real. Everyday when I wake up, I, like, walk by the mirror as I’m, like, walking to her and I ask myself, ‘How did I get here.’ She’s one of the sweetest, one of the most charming, one of the most humble people I’ve ever met.”

There’s no date set for the wedding yet, but it’s sure to be an elaborate and star-studded affair. Maybe Gomez and Blanco will get Taco Bell in to do the catering?

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy