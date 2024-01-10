Beef Star Joins The Last of Us in Key Role

The cast of one of HBO’s biggest series continues to expand. A Beef star has joined The Last of Us Season 2 in a key role.

According to Deadline, Young Mazino will appear in the series as Jesse, who video game players will know as a friend of Joel and Ellie’s. He plays a major role in The Last of Us Part II, and it looks like that won’t change as the second game gets adapted in live-action.

Another thing pointing to Jesse having a big role in the series is the fact that creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are already singing Mazino’s praises. “Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him,” the duo said. “We’re so lucky to have him, and we can’t wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show.”

Young has been acting for nearly a decade, but his breakout role came in Netflix’s Beef, where he played Paul Cho, the misunderstood brother of Steven Yeun’s Danny Cho. He was nominated for Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for his performance.

Of course, this news comes on the heels of Booksmart‘s Kaitlyn Dever joining the cast of the show as Abby Anderson, an antagonist who’s going to make life difficult for Ellie and Co. And with not much time before the series kicks off production in February in Vancouver, there are sure to be more casting announcements in the coming days.

