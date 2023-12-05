Grand Theft Auto 6 introduces co-protagonist Lucia and, while the trailer’s not particularly long, some people reckon they’ve figured out who’s voicing Lucia’s partner-in-crime. So if you’re wondering is The Last of Us star Troy Baker in GTA 6, here’s what you need to know.

Is The Last of Us Star Troy Baker in GTA 6?

As with Lucia, people have plenty of theories as to who is voicing and motion-capturing Lucia’s partner in GTA 6. But while Lucia has a fair amount of dialogue in the trailer, her possible co-protagonist speaks only one word – “trust.” From that, it’s being suggested that Troy Baker is voicing the character. And if you listen, that “trust” sounds a lot like Joel from The Last of Us, also voiced by Baker.

So, could Troy Baker be in GTA 6? Yes, but I’m not convinced, and it has to do with who Troy Baker is more than any real evidence.

Who Troy Baker Is

Troy Baker is an actor, known mostly for his vocal performances, who has been in a ridiculous number of games. He’s most famous for being Joel in post-apocalyptic action adventure The Last of Us but he’s been a voice actor for nearly 30 years. He’ll have been in the business for 31 years by the time GTA 6 comes out.

He’s played many, many diverse characters, from Professor Layton’s Alphonse Dalton, through to Uncharted’s Sam Drake and Batman villain The Joker. He even played a character in HBO’s The Last of Us series, due to his role as Joel.

And while, in a few roles, you can pick up hints of Troy Baker-ness, he’s great at making each voice distinctive. So I’m not convinced that he’d give a performance that sounds so like Joel. I’m basing this on one word so, admittedly, I could be on shaky ground there. But on top of that, I can’t see Rockstar Games picking a voice actor who’s as prolific as Baker.

Does Bryan Zamepella Voice Lucia’s Boyfriend in GTA 6?

So, if not Baker, then who else could it be? Reddit has come up with a few candidates, one of whom is Bryan Zampella. Zampella has cropped up in various TV shows and GTA fans may have been reading too much into his Instagram. But there are plenty of people who think he’s going to be Lucia’s boyfriend/partner-in-crime.

So the answer to is The Last of Us star Troy Baker in GTA 6 is that no-one knows for sure. I’d expect Rockstar to reveal the game’s voice actors some time over the next year or so but with the game not arriving till 2025, chances are they’ll be drip-feeding us information.