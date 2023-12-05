Grand Theft Auto 6‘s trailer is here, giving us our first look at co-protagonist Lucia and her partner-in-crime. She has plenty to say in the trailer, which could leave you wondering, just who voices Lucia in GTA 6?

Who Voices Lucia in GTA 6?

Right now, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the voice behind Lucia. However, there’s one candidate fans keep coming back to. The actor in question is Alexandra Echavarri, who previously voiced Lupe in Grand Theft Auto Online.

There’s also a picture floating around of her IMDB page with GTA 6 on it, but it’s no longer on her page, if it ever was. Given the logo on that screen grab, it seems as if the whole thing was photoshopped.

What is curious, though, is that she recently posted on Instagram, thanking Rockstar for her relatively minor GTA Online role. It could be a sneaky nod that she’s in GTA 6 without breaking a potential NDA. Or it might be nothing at all, but given how hyped fans are about the game, it’s not surprising they’re seeing clues everywhere.

Echavarri is an actor, singer, and voice-over artist who’s turned up in a host of TV shows and shorts, including FBI, a series from Law & Order creator Dick Wolf. Listening to Echavarri’s voice reel and comparing to the trailer, we can see how people could think it’s her, but we’re not absolutely convinced.

So, who else could it be? One other potential candidate is Leslie Lluvet, though a lot of the reasoning behind that seems to be that she was raised in Miami, the place that GTA 6‘s Vice City emulates. We’ll have to wait to find out for sure.

What Do We know About GTA 6’s Lucia?

Lucia has been revealed as a GTA 6 protagonist, and based on what we already know, she’s likely to be one of two protagonists, with the other being her unnamed male partner.

So what do we know about her, other than that she’s the first female protagonist in a 3D Grand Theft Auto game (GTA Online excluded)? Well, she’s pretty badass, judging from her antics in the trailer.

She’s also been in prison for a while, and, going by the conversation she has with her prison interviewer, she’s on the verge of being released. Lucia may or may not have family in Vice City, but going by the trailer’s angry hammer lady, she caused enough trouble that people remember her.

The male protagonist seems to be her boyfriend, but if that’s not the case, there’s at least something between them. Rumors claim that he and Lucia have a Bonnie and Clyde-style deal going on. But while the trailer is pretty short, we’re not getting a Natural Born Killers kind of vibe.

So, the popular theory is that Alexandra Echavarri voices Lucia in GTA 6, but nothing has been confirmed.