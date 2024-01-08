When it comes to post-apocalyptic media, you know it’s not going to end well for the characters. But compared to the first part, The Last of Us Part 2 has a depressingly high death count. Here’s a list of everyone who dies in The Last of Us Part 2.

Everyone Who Dies in The Last of Us Part 2

If you don’t want to be spoiled for The Last of Us Part 2, you might want to look away now. There are a lot of people who are already dead, or undead, or infected, whatever you want to call it. But there are some seriously significant non-infected characters who die. Here’s everyone who meets their end in The Last of Us Part 2.

Adam, Andre, Ji-So, and Chris (Killed by Ellie)

You only end up killing Adam, Andre, Ji-So, and Chris if you enter their apartment, so they could potentially live through your playthrough. They’re WLF deserters, but instead of teaming up, they ambush Ellie, and she kills them.

Isaac (Killed by Yara)

On the Seraphite island, Isaac, the leader of the WLF/Wolves, is about to kill Abby and Lev. Lev’s sister Yara kills him, giving them time to get free, but she’s immediately gunned down by the other Wolves.

Jesse (Killed by Abby)

Jessie, Dina’s ex, is killed while he, Ellie, Tommy, and Dina are in the Seattle cinema. Abby arrives to track them down, and when Jessie and Ellie burst in, she shoots Jesse in the head. He’s the father of the baby that Dina and Ellie later raise.

Joel (Killed by Abby)

Joel is beaten to death by Abby shortly after he and Tommy run into her and her friends. The meeting is an accident, but Joel unwisely reveals his identity to her. He’s the one who killed her father in the Firefly at the hospital at the end of the first game, and she’s been looking for vengeance. She beats him to death with a golf club while Ellie watches.

Jordan (Killed by Ellie)

Jordan isn’t exactly a major character, but he’s there when Abby beats Joel to death and, as a member of the Washington Liberation Front, a “Wolf,” is a friend and comrade. He holds Ellie down while Joel dies, but Ellie scars him with her knife. Later, Ellie catches up with him in Seattle and stabs him in the neck with a piece of broken glass.

Leah (Killer Unknown)

Leah is another one of the Wolves who aided Abby and was there when Joel was killed. Ellie finds her body riddled with arrows in a Seattle TV station. But it’s not clear who killed her, thought it may have been Seraphites.

Manny (Killed by Tommy)

Another of Abby’s crew, Manny is present at Joel’s death and is killed in the Seattle ferry terminal. He and Abby are chasing Tommy, but he gets around them and kills Manny as the pair are opening a door.

Mel & Owen (Killed by Ellie)

Ellie arrives at the aquarium, looking for Abby. She finds Owen (Abby’s ex) and Mel (Owen’s pregnant girlfriend) there. She holds them at gunpoint, demanding they mark where Abby is on a map. When Owen tries to take her gun, she shoots Owen in the struggle.

Mel then tries to kill Ellie with a knife, but Ellie wrests the knife from her and kills her. There’s nothing accidental about that. Owen is still alive, but he bleeds out and dies seconds after Mel.

Nick (Killed by Tommy)

Another part of Tommy’s rampage in The Last of Us Part 2, Nick dies after Tommy realizes that he had something to do with Joel’s death. Tommy ties Nick up and tortures him using the same technique Joel uses in the first game. Ellie later comes across Nick’s body and quickly realizes who took the man out.

Nora (Killed by Ellie)

Ellie chases Nora into a Seattle hospital’s basement, where spores are present. Ellie is immune, and she beats Nora until she discloses Abby’s location. She either then leaves Nora to bleed to death, kills her, or leaves her alive to become an infected. The game doesn’t reveal her exact fate.

Whitney/Portable Gamer Girl (Killed by Ellie)

Deader than the PlayStation Vita she’s seen playing, Whitney is killed by Ellie when she tries to get Abby’s location. Ellie holds a knife to Whitney’s throat, but she strikes back with her own knife, and Ellie stabs her in the throat.

Yara (Killed by the Wolves)

After killing Isaac to save Lev and Abby on the Seraphite island, she is immediately gunned down and killed by the other Wolves.

There are a whole load of other deaths, mostly involving characters who are there just to die at Ellie or Abby’s hands and a few other nameless characters who expire. For example, Lev and Yara’s mother dies before we find out what her name is. And a lot of Wolves and Seraphites die, too.

So, there’s everyone who dies in The Last of Us Part 2.

If you’re wondering who plays who in the game, here are the major actors and voice cast for The Last of Us Part 2.