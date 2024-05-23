Beetlejuice 2 Trailer Finally Shows Off Micheal Keaton’s Titular Ghost

Thank goodness I didn’t say his name three times in the headline. With the first full trailer for the upcoming Beetlejuice 2, officially titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, out and the likes of Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder returning, that would not be a very good idea. Oops.

The film is picking up decades after Tim Burton’s comedy masterpiece but features much of the same cast. As the trailer reveals, the Deetz family all return to the house where the first film took place, meaning not only is Ryder back, but Catherine O’Hara is returning as well. Accompanying them is Lydia’s (Ryder) daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), who ignores her mother and unleashes the Ghost With the Most again. Things start to go off the rails again in the trailer, and it seems like Lydia is not very happy about it.

Also coming along for the gothic comedy ride this time around are Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon), and Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity’s Gate). Dafoe, of course, is some perfect casting for the unique world of ghosts that fill up the Afterlife that Beetlejuice is still struggling to escape, having taken on plenty of creepy roles. And more importantly, Burton is returning to direct the film.

The Beetlejuice sequel has been in the works in some form or another for decades. Of course, the first movie was a smash hit in the heyday of Burton’s career. In fact, Beetlejuice went on to become a cultural icon and eventually spawned a Saturday morning cartoon and a musical. However, a second film struggled to materialize for years. However, it is finally happening, and this trailer is actual proof.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024.

